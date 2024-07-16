Red Sox make feel-good MLB Draft pick, select legend David Ortiz's son
The Los Angeles Lakers made headlines in the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting Bronny James, the son of current Laker and NBA legend LeBron James, in the second round. Many scouts wonder how impactful of an NBA player Bronny will be, but nobody can ignore just how cool it is that Bronny and LeBron are now teammates.
While what the Boston Red Sox just did in the MLB Draft isn't exactly the same, it's certainly comparable. It's also a move Red Sox fans will certainly be able to get behind.
In the 19th round of the MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected D'Angelo Ortiz, the son of Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend David Ortiz. It's not quite LeBron and Bronny since David is retired and D'Angelo is far from a guarantee to ever make it to the majors, but it's a very cool story nonetheless.
Red Sox select David Ortiz's son in MLB Draft
D'Angelo might be David's son, but they have very different play styles and appearances. David is known for being a designated hitter and one of the great power hitters in recent memory while D'Angelo is more of a versatile infielder who puts the ball in play and doesn't hit for much power.
D'Angelo played 48 games for Miami Dade College and slashed .328/.431/.374 with one home run and 38 RBI. He drew 32 walks while striking out just 24 times. He had a total of five extra-base hits in 174 at-bats.
While D'Angelo has some admirable qualities as a player, it's hard to envision him having anywhere near the impact his father had, which makes sense considering he was just selected in the 19th round.
Fortunately for D'Angelo, he doesn't have to be a Hall of Famer for him to be a fan favorite in Beantown. The question now is will he be able to make it to the majors at all? Odds are stacked against him considering where he was drafted, but it'd be such a cool story if he did end up making it.