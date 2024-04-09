A Red Sox-Marlins trade that would help bolster rotation
The Miami Marlins are off to a horrendous start and the Boston Red Sox need pitching. Could this potential swap be in the cards?
By Curt Bishop
The Miami Marlins are off to a horrendous start. With yesterday's 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees, they fell to 1-10 on the new season.
Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are off to a sizzling start, having entered Tuesday's action with a record of 7-3 while riding the hot bat of Tyler O'Neill. Perhaps Boston could be a surprise contender this season.
But in order to make that happen, Boston needs pitching, and the Marlins have plenty of it, especially starting pitching. Boston has been linked to Jesus Luzardo in the past, and with the Marlins slipping in the standings, it might make sense for the Red Sox to give them a call and make a move for Luzardo.
A Marlins-Red Sox trade that can send Jesus Luzardo to Boston
Obviously, it's going to take a significant haul for the Marlins to be willing to trade Luzardo. The Red Sox fortunately do have guys they could trade.
Bobby Dalbec has obviously not produced well over the past few seasons, but maybe a change of scenery could help him emerge into the player he was meant to be, similarly to what seems to be benefitting O'Neill. The Marlins could then rotate him and Josh Bell at first base and the designated hitter spot.
Vaughn Grissom brings power from the right side of the plate, as well as some insurance at the shortstop position if anything goes wrong with Tim Anderson. He was originally intended to be the internal replacement for Dansby Swanson after his departure. However, Orlando Arcia took the reins and made Grissom expendable.
Nick Yorke would also give them some flexibility in the middle infield. MLB Pipeline credits him for having a sweet swing and sure-handedness on defense.
Connor Wong is the last piece from the Mookie Betts trade that remains in Boston. The Marlins currently have Christian Bethancourt as their starting catcher and Nick Fortes as their backup.
Wong has performed well in the minor leagues, but that success has not translated to the majors just yet. He is still young, however, and is another player who could benefit from a potential change of scenery.
Then we have Luzardo. The 26-year-old is a guy that when healthy can eat a ton of innings. He gave the Marlins 178.2 innings last year in his 32 starts. He also possesses swing-and-miss, having struck out 208 batters last season.
That is something that could benefit the Red Sox rotation. They would have a reliable arm at the top along with young right-hander Brayan Bello and an innings eater.
The Red Sox certainly had a lackluster offseason, but they can make up for it if they make a trade for a top-level pitcher. Luzardo certainly has potential and would be a welcome addition to a team in need of starting pitching.