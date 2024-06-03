A Red Sox-Mets trade for a reunion that would fully spark Boston’s offense
The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in a tough spot with about two months left before the trade deadline. They play in the toughest division in baseball, home to two of the game's best teams, the Orioles and the Yankees.
This leaves them in a tough spot with a big decision to make. Should they give up on the season and enter a rebuild in an attempt to build a good enough roster to compete with these powerhouses in the next few years? Or should they buy big right now at the trade deadline in an attempt to compete with the rest of the American League this year?
We're going to explore the second option, looking into a move they should make if they do decide to buy at the deadline. A piece they could acquire, probably for cheap, is the veteran JD Martinez from the selling Mets.
A Red Sox-Mets trade that gives Boston the offensive production they need
As a team, the Red Sox are slugging just over .400. Their team OPS is .715, good for just below the league average. JD Martinez is significantly better than both these numbers, which would provide a huge upgrade to their offense (.484 SLG, .812 OPS).
A trade for JD Martinez would be simple. It would be the Mets sending Martinez over to the Red Sox and Boston sending back a mid-level infield prospect who has a decently high floor. That's exactly the prospect that Eddinson Paulino is.
Paulino, 21, is an all-around type of player who has a decent bit of every aspect of baseball in his game. He can hit, field, throw and run, but he doesn't specifically excel at anything in particular.
He's struggled a bit since being promoted to Double-A, but that comes with the climb through the minor leagues. He should continue to develop and show improvements, enough for the Mets to value him as a bit of a long-term prospect in their system.
Acquiring Martinez would be a huge step in the right direction for the Red Sox. It wouldn't be the only move they need to make, but it would certainly be a good start. Add in the fact that he's an aging veteran on an expiring deal and Boston would be able to get him for super cheap.
Boston needs to start getting aggressive if they want to compete with the Orioles and Yankees. If they don't get aggressive, they are doomed to sit in the mediocre level of baseball, haunted by the "what ifs" at the end of every season.