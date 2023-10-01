Red Sox mourn loss of two-time World Series winner Tim Wakefield
The baseball world is in mourning over the tremendous loss of one of the finest individuals in baseball. Sadly, Tim Wakefield has passed away at the age of 57, and his memory will live on for years to come.
The Boston Red Sox just revealed the saddening news that two-time World Series champion Tim Wakefield has passed away at the age of 57 years old.
This news comes days after former teammate Curt Schilling revealed Wakefield was fighting with brain cancer, a fight it seems he may have lost.
Wakefield's legacy is in baseball, but he used that to help people, as one of the biggest philanthropists in baseball.
Tim Wakefield was one of baseball's most generous players
He was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award eight times and always tried to help locals. In 2007, he released a wine called “CaberKnuckle,” with 100 percent of the proceeds going to charity, which raised over $100,000.
In 2023, he was named by the Sox as the Honorary Chairman of the Red Sox Foundation, a role in which he helped support fundraising events and served in the local community on service days.
Wakefield's playing career spanned 19 amazing years, starting with the Pirates after getting drafted in the 8th round of the 1988 MLB Draft. He was known as one of the best knuckleballers and helped lead the Red Sox to the postseason multiple times.
He may have struggled in the postseason, but he was a good teammate and helped to lead them to the postseason in multiple seasons, winning it all with Boston in 2004 and 2007.
Wakefield will be remembered by the Red Sox family for years to come. Wakefield died at 57 years old. His legacy will live on as everyone continues to pray for him and his family.