Red Sox get unexpected injury news that could dramatically change season
By Kinnu Singh
Just as the 2024 season was getting underway, the Boston Red Sox suffered a significant blow to their postseason hopes. During a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on April 5, Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story made a diving attempt to corral Mike Trout's ground ball in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Story hit the grass with his right arm fully extended and immediately began writhing in pain. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with a season-ending shoulder injury. The glenoid fracture and labrum damage would require extensive surgery to repair, and the 31-year-old's season appeared to be over after just 31 at-bats.
Story, who has been rehabbing from his surgery in California, rejoined the Red Sox as they traveled to open up the second half with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
Trevor Story could be looking to return for Red Sox playoff run
Just three months after the extensive surgery, Story appears to have his eyes on a potential return from the injury this season.
"We're having conversations about it now," Story told reporters in Los Angeles. "It's too early to say if that's gonna happen or not, but always in my mind, it's something that obviously, if there's a chance to play in the playoffs, this is why I came to Boston."
The Red Sox have managed to stay in the playoff hunt despite losing Story. A late surge pushed them 11 games above .500 ahead of the All-Star break, and their 53-43 record ties them with the Atlanta Braves for eighth. They currently sit 5.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East, but they hold a slim one-game margin over the Kansas City Royals for the third and final AL Wild Card spot.
“I think we’re being very diligent about the process, we’re being respectful, and we’re not doing anything that my body’s not saying yes to," Story continued. "It’s too early to tell, but obviously, it would be amazing if I can.”
Although the injury was expected to require a six-month recovery timeline, Story's optimism may not be that far-fetched. Red Sox manager Alex Cora seemed to back up the veteran's belief of a potential comeback.
“I know he’s progressing the right way and if he’s thinking [there’s a possibility of returning in 2024], he’s thinking the same way we are,” Cora said. “He’s thinking big. If you don’t set your sights way up there, you’re not going to get there, so hopefully that’s the case.”
Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with Boston in March 2022, but he has been limited to just 145 games since then. He underwent elbow surgery in 2023 after suffering a torn right UCL before undergoing surgery for his shoulder injury earlier this season. Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela has played 48 games at shortstop for the Red Sox and has managed to keep the team afloat in Story's place.