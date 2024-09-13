Red Sox offseason could be a blockbuster thanks to Alex Cora connections
By Austin Owens
After finishing the 2023 season with a 78-84 record and a last-place finish within the American League East, the Boston Red Sox had high hopes of showing signs of improvement in 2024. The regular season is coming to a close and Boston remains 4.5 games back from the last American League Wild Card spot.
It is safe to say that at this point, Craig Breslow and the entire Boston Red Sox front office are exploring their options to become more of a postseason contender in 2025. Depending on how aggressive the Red Sox want to be in the free-agent market, they have the potential to make blockbuster deals.
Alex Bregman to Boston? Other options?
Before taking over the managerial role in 2018, Alex Cora spent some time with the Houston Astros and was a part of a World Series title as a bench coach. During his time with the Astros, Cora had the privilege of working with some elite talent, which included all-star third baseman Alex Bregman.
With Bregman set to enter the free agent market at the end of the 2024 season, the Red Sox could have a good shot at signing the slugging third baseman thanks to the connection he has with manager Alex Cora. Now this would set the Red Sox back a pretty penny and there are other factors to consider.
Rafael Devers has found a home at the hot corner in Boston and it would be difficult to ask him or Bregman to move positions. However, for the sake of success, they may be willing to do just that.
If the Bregman signing doesn’t pan out, Boston could have their eye on the Brewers' current shortstop, Willy Adames. Adames would make a lot of sense for the Red Sox since Trevor Story has faced his fair share of injuries and has not been able to live up to his expectations.
Regardless of who it is, look for the Boston Red Sox to make a splash in the free agency market for a right-handed bat this offseason. This is an organization and a group of fans that deem consecutive missed playoffs as unacceptable so they will be exploring moves that will not allow that to happen.