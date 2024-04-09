Red Sox ownership facing consequences of their own actions at Fenway Park
Perhaps this is the wake-up call that Red Sox ownership needs.
There's nothing quite like watching a baseball game at Fenway Park. Seeing the Green Monster, singing Sweet Caroline, sitting with a sold-out passionate crowd, there's nothing better.
While Fenway Park is perfect, the team that plays its home games there is far from it. The Boston Red Sox have just one postseason appearance in the last five seasons and have finished in last place in the AL East in three of the last four years.
The Red Sox seemed to say the right things this offseason, saying that they'll go "full throttle" in an attempt to turn things around, but their actions suggested that this team's top priority is not winning. Despite being the Boston Red Sox, owner John Henry has his team with the 11th-highest payroll in MLB according to Spotrac, and they're closer to the lower half of the league than the top nine. That's a problem.
Red Sox fans have made their opinions known about the state of the team, and now ownership is finding out that what's going on is unacceptable.
Red Sox ownership learns how frustrated fans are the hard way
Ticket sales are not what they usually are. Despite the Red Sox beginning their season with a 7-3 road trip, there were still more than 3,000 tickets for the home opener scheduled to be played on Tuesday. That was on Friday, so perhaps more tickets have been purchased, but usually, that kind of game would get sold out instantly.
That game is set to see the Red Sox take on the AL East favorites, the Baltimore Orioles, with Corbin Burnes on the mound. The following Tuesday, when they take on the Guardians, there were over 13,000 available tickets as of Friday. Again, more tickets might have been purchased since, but 36 percent of Fenway's capacity being open for a game is unheard of.
Red Sox fans are fed up with the team refusing to spend like they should and are unwilling to spend the lavish prices to see a subpar product. That's the bottom line. Fans pay a premium price to see winners, not losers. Despite their 7-3 start, the Red Sox are clearly the worst team in the AL East on paper.
Honestly, who can blame them? Why spend hard-earned money to support an organization that doesn't prioritize the fans or winning?
Perhaps declining fan interest will give Red Sox ownership the wake-up call it needs. Fenway Park can only attract so many people alone. They're going to have to put their money where their mouth is and put an improved product on the field to re-earn the money from fans.