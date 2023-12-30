3 moves Red Sox must make to complete offseason after Lucas Giolito signing
The Red Sox got the starting pitcher they desperately needed, but there are still more moves for them to make.
2. The Red Sox must add a middle infielder after the Lucas Giolito signing
The Red Sox had a rough middle infield situation this past season, to say the least. Red Sox second basemen were tied for 24th in the majors with a 75 WRC+. Their shortstops ranked 27th in the majors with a 68 WRC+. It's safe to say that must be improved.
Trevor Story missing much of the season due to injury obviously impacted that, but he only fills one of the two positions. Story played shortstop when he was healthy. Second base was a revolving door for the Red Sox with ten different players playing games at that position. Christian Arroyo played more games at the keystone, but he's no longer in the organization. Enmanuel Valdez played decently well when he was given an opportunity, but is far from proven.
Unfortunately for Boston, free agency doesn't have many great options. Players like Amed Rosario, Tim Anderson, and Whit Merrifield could be of interest, but they're not much better than what they've already got. Fortunately, there are some other players on the trade market who can be impactful additions for the Red Sox.
Boston can target infielders such as Jorge Polanco and Jonathan India who can both play second base and provide a major offensive boost. It doesn't have to be anything crazy, but the Red Sox must find a way to get some sort of upgrade to pair with Trevor Story in the middle infield.