3 moves Red Sox must make to complete offseason after Lucas Giolito signing
The Red Sox got the starting pitcher they desperately needed, but there are still more moves for them to make.
1. The Red Sox must add another big bat after the Lucas Giolito signing
The Red Sox were carried in a big way by their offense in 2023. They should have a potent lineup once again in 2024, but could lose a couple of key bats including Adam Duvall and most notably Justin Turner.
Turner enjoyed an outstanding year in Boston, slashing .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI. He was a perfect fit in the middle of the order playing primarily at DH but also seeing time at first base, second base, and third base. Bringing Turner back or signing another big bat should be high up on Craig Breslow's priority list.
The Red Sox have been linked to Teoscar Hernandez who has absolutely crushed the ball in his career at Fenway Park. He'd be the dream addition. If they fail to convince Hernandez to sign the dotted line, the Red Sox could always turn to hitters like Rhys Hoskins, Tommy Pham, and even J.D. Martinez as they search for that big bat.
Boston's two best hitters are Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. Adding a right-handed hitters to slot between them like any of the ones listed above would be wise as Boston should have a more balanced lineup. Adding offense isn't as important as adding pitching, but that is a way for them to improve the roster.