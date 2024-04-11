Red Sox season trending towards disaster with latest Rafael Devers update
Rafael Devers has been dealing with shoulder issues and Alex Cora is not ruling out an IL stint.
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is dealing with left shoulder pain hindering his ability to go full force and help his team this season. Devers asked to sit out of Thursday evening's game against the Baltimore Orioles to rest the ailing shoulder.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Red Sox manager Alex Cora hasn't ruled out the possibility that Devers must go on the injured list with the issue. Cora noted Devers had been visibly in pain.
Cotillo reported Cora's statements regarding Devers prior to Thursday's series finale with the Orioles.
“He’s battling with the shoulder," Cora said. "You can see it on the swings. Just give him a day. Hopefully, that’s what he needs, and we’ll go from there."
Cora said if Devers does need an injured list stint, so be it.
“Let’s see how it goes. But it’s too early to be grinding. That’s how I see it. He’s too important for us for him to be grinding with his swing and making it worse. He felt he needed a day yesterday, so we decided to give him a day today. If he needs one, two, three (days) or if it’s an IL stint, then so be it. We have to take care of this.”
The Red Sox must play safe with Devers and allow him to heal his ailing shoulder. But an extended stay on the injured list would be a disaster for the Sox.
How bad would things be for Red Sox if Rafael Devers goes on IL?
Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has been placed on the injured list after it was announced that he would have season-ending surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder. Story dislocated his shoulder diving for a ball on April 5 in Anaheim. Dr. Neal ElAttrache is set to perform the surgery on Friday in Los Angeles.
Second baseman Vaughn Grissom is close to ramping up after starting the season on the IL due to groin and hamstring injuries. With Story's injury, the Red Sox could use Grissom's bat immediately. Grissom can stay with AAA Worchester for a max of 20 days for rehabilitation.
Outfielder Rob Refsnyder could return soon after getting some rehabilitation after a pinkie toe injury.
Additionally, pitcher Chris Murphy, a starter turned multi-inning reliever, underwent successful reconstruction of the left ulnar collateral ligament and isn't expected to return to the Sox until 2025. Former closer Liam Hendrix hopes to be available for the Red Sox around the trade deadline after UCL surgery. Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito underwent UCL surgery in March and will not be available until 2025.
Hopefully, the Red Sox will get good news about Devers, and the team can avoid further disaster.