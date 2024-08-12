Red Sox fans have one silver lining after disastrous sweep vs. Astros
The Boston Red Sox have seen quite an up-and-down season in the big leagues this year. They have looked unbeatable at times while looking like a little league team at other times.
This couldn't be more obvious than over their last 12 games. Over the course of the first eight, the Red Sox went 6-2 with series wins over the Mariners, Rangers and Royals. Over the last four games, they lost the final game of the Royals series before being swept by the surging Houston Astros.
That Astros series really hurts as it dropped them to three games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot.
While the skies appear grey in Boston right now, there are quite a few exciting things happening down in their farm system, headlined by the recent promotion of three of the most anticipated prospects in baseball.
Red Sox simultaneously promote Big 3 prospects to Triple-A
The top three Red Sox prospects, Kyle Teel, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer on in a tier of their own in terms of Boston prospects. They're all three ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects. In fact, they're all ranked in the top 25 and they're the only Boston prospects featured on the list as of today.
The Red Sox recently announced that they would be promoting all three prospects from Double-A to Triple-A, at the same time. This opens the door to any of the three making a surprise debut in the back half of the season. It's quite an exciting time in Boston, even if the big league club just got swept.
Teel, 22, is the Red Sox catcher of the future. He's slashed .298/.390/.462 in 84 Double-A games this year. If the Red Sox didn't have such impressive performances from Connor Wong and trade acquisition Danny Jansen, Teel very easily could have been fast-tracked to the big leagues.
Anthony, 20, is the youngest of the bunch. The outfielder has slashed .269/.367/.489 in 84 Double-A games this season. He will likely join the 20-homer, 20-stolen base club this season, albeit in the minors. He has 16 stolen bases and 15 home runs on the year while also flashing a solid glove in the outfield.
Mayer, 21, is the most MLB-ready of the three. He has the potential to make his debut this year. It's certainly more likely than the other two to give the Red Sox poor shortstop play this year. Mayer is slashing an impressive .307/.370/.480 across 77 Double-A games this year. He's the seventh-ranked prospect in baseball for a reason.
If any of these three top prospects crush Triple-A pitching for a week or two, the Red Sox could elevate them all the way to the big leagues if they can find a spot for them in the lineup. It's exciting times down on the farm in Boston.