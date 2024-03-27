Red Sox timetable for return of prized offseason addition revealed
The Boston Red Sox are beginning the season without Vaughn Grissom, but he shouldn't be out too long. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe revealed the infielder's timeline to return.
By Curt Bishop
This past offseason, the Boston Red Sox finally found a taker for Chris Sale.
The veteran left-hander was traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for utility infielder Vaughn Grissom.
Grissom brings versatility to the Red Sox and is a young player who is ready to make an impact and prove himself as a Major Leaguer. However, the utilityman injured his groin in spring training and is beginning the season on the injured list.
On Twitter, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe provided an important update on Grissom that revealed his timeline to return. He'll stay in extended spring training until April 7, join the Red Sox for their home opener the following day, then begin his minor league rehab assignment.
Vaughn Grissom to stay in extended spring training before rehab assignment
The Red Sox are obviously going to be without Grissom for a while, which certainly hurts their lineup.
When Grissom went down with his injury, Red Sox manager Alex Cora stated that the young infielder could be ready by mid-to-late April.
Boston will need to piece things together with their infield while they wait for him to return from his injury.
The Red Sox had a very quiet offseason. Grissom was one of only a few additions after the team finished 78-84 and ended up in last place in a powerful AL East division.
They signed Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $39.5 million deal with a player option for 2025, but he is out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery.
Grissom was initially intended to take over as the everyday shortstop for the Braves when Dansby Swanson left. However, Orlando Arcia ultimately won the job, making Grissom expendable.
He'll have an opportunity to prove himself with the Red Sox when he finally returns from his injury later in April.