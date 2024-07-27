Red Sox trade for Danny Jansen could create bizarro make up scenario
Danny Jansen can't be in two places at once, but the catcher could end up being on two teams at once later this season.
Seriously. When the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays resume their suspended game on Aug. 26, Jansen could be on both sides of the stat sheet.
On June 26, Jansen suited up as catcher for Blue Jays against the Red Sox. The game was suspended in the top of the second inning because of rain. It was rescheduled as part of a double-header in August. Coincidentally, Jansen was at the plate, facing a 0-1 count, when the game was called. He won't be able to finish that at-bat.
On Saturday, Toronto traded Jansen to the Red Sox. If he plays for Boston in that game, he will become the first MLB player that anyone can think of to appear in a game for both teams.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
For the sake of history, Danny Jansen needs to play the first game of the Red Sox-Blue Jays doubleheader
The circumstances to allow a player to play on both sides of a matchup are exceedingly rare. It's no surprise this hasn't happened before. The odds of two trade partners having a suspended game earlier in the season are pretty low.
We don't want to count our chickens before they hatch, of course. Jansen needs to actually play for the Red Sox in the first game of that Aug. 26 doubleheader for any of this speculation to come to fruition.
It's not a sure thing. Jansen is expected to platoon with Connor Wong. Sharing duties means there's no guarantee it'll be Jansen's turn when that game comes around.
But come on! Jansen will undoubtedly want to own this very unique piece of baseball history. Alex Cora needs to do the right thing and make sure the new acquisition is in the battery when the Blue Jays come back to town.