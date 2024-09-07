Red Sox key return for last gasp wild card push also comes with long awaited demotion
By Austin Owens
Believe it or not, we are now less than a month away from the MLB regualr season coming to a close. With that being said, we are far from the playoff picture being set. With a mix of tight division races and unpredicitable Wild Card finishes among both leagues, anything is possible.
Although the Boston Red Sox trail the Baltimore Orioles by 10.5 games in the American League division race, they are only 5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the last Wild Card spot in the AL. On Saturday, they are adding reinforcement to their lineup in hopes of making a playoff push.
Trevor Story returns to Red Sox; Mickey Gasper optioned as corresponding move
Ahead of their game at Fenway Park against the struggling Chicago White Sox, there have been reports that Trevor Story will be activated on Saturday and Mickey Gasper will be optioned back to Triple-A Worcester.
Gasper has yet to record a hit in 16 plate apperances at the big league level. Regardless if Story can return to form or not, he will most certainly be an upgrade.
Trevor Story was placed on the 10-day IL back on April 6th this year. Twelve days later, he was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL with a left shoulder dislocation. Story just returned to live action over the past week when the Red Sox sent him on a rehab assignment.
Everyone remembers the success Story had with the Colorado Rockies and the potential he possesses. However, with the Boston Red Sox he has not been quite the same player, mainly thanks to injury.
In 145 games with Boston over the last three seasons, Story is just a .227 hitter with 19 home runs and 84 RBIs. If the Bo-Sox want any chance of making the postseason in 2024, Trevor Story will need to turn back the clocks to his Colorado days and that quest begins tonight.