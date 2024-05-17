Triston Casas might be missing baseball just a little bit too much
Toward the end of April, Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas took a swing and immediately went to his side in a ton of pain. It was later revealed that the former first-round pick suffered torn cartilage in his midsection.
This injury, as Casas later revealed, wasn't good news per se.
"The way that the doctors kind of explained it to me is that one isn't better than the other," Casas said. "[Whether the injury] was a muscle or a bone or cartilage, they’re all similarly timetabled schedules. Everything in the midsection just takes a long time to heal and mend, and there's a lot of torque and rotation that happens during the swing, so everything needs to be perfect."
Since being sidelined, Casas has gone on to show just how eager he is for his return.
Triston Casas showcases interesting ways to stay prepared for a return to hitting
It's almost a known fact at this point that baseball players are a different breed of odd, from time to time. They have their rituals and their superstitions. Pitchers have their interesting ways of getting their body ready to throw. But Casas hasn't been afraid to showcase the ways a hitter stays ready without a bat in his hand.
Casas has been seen in the dugout timing up pitchers during games. He gets into his game-ready batting stance and times up the pitcher.
Just recently, Casas had a pitching machine set up in the bullpen, where he stood in the box and had pitches fed to him. Take a look:
While some will be quick to jump on the train of how odd and useless this kind of visualization is, we must sit back and realize how difficult hitting a baseball truly is. It's debatably the hardest task in all of sports.
While Casas is sidelined from the physical rotation aspect of baseball, he continues to show his dedication to hitting by training his mind, timing and eyes.
The media and fanbase may be quick to point out the odd nature of a baseball player, but I doubt Casas cares. He'll be mentally and physically ready upon his return, whether the media critiques his strategies or not.