Much-needed Triston Casas return may help mask Red Sox bigger issue
By Lior Lampert
The Boston Red Sox have struggled mightily since the second half of the 2024 MLB season has begun. A tremendous part of their slump has been their pitching woes, which the club attempted to address at this year's trade deadline. But thus far, they've yet to bear the fruits of their labor.
Acquiring relievers Lucas Sim and Luis García hasn't provided Boston's bullpen the spark they've desperately been searching for. Since the majors resumed play on July 19 following the All-Star break, the Red Sox have the second-highest ERA (5.95). They trail only the lowly Chicago White Sox for last place in that department over that span. Yikes!
At this juncture, the most realistic way Boston can offset their deplorable pitching is by upping their offensive production. Considering there aren't many reliable hurlers they can pursue on the open market, they'll have to hit their way out of this problem. But luckily for the Red Sox, batting help is on the way in the form of standout first baseman Triston Casas.
Per MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Casas is "expected" to suit up when the Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night following a four-month hiatus.
"Barring something unforeseen before first pitch," we should see Casas out there for Boston, Cotillo declared.
Boston placed Casas on the 60-day injured list on Apr. 27 due to a left rib strain. Since then, the infielder has dealt with multiple setbacks in his recovery process, so hearing he'll finally return is encouraging. However, given previous optimism, it may be best to pump the brakes on his looming comeback until he plays.
Casas' rib issue has derailed him from following up his impressive 2023 campaign, where he finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting. Before landing on the IL this season, he batted .244/.344/.513 with six home runs and 10 RBIs across 90 plate appearances. The 24-year-old will presumably give Boston's lineup some much-needed additional juice.