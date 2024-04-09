Red Sox World Series winner unloads on Curt Schilling amid reunion absence
The Boston Red Sox have their home opener today and will honor the 2004 World Series team. Curt Schilling will not be present, and a former teammate believes it's for the best.
By Curt Bishop
The 2004 Boston Red Sox were a special team.
That year, the Red Sox overcame impossible odds to capture their first World Series title since 1918. On Tuesday, the Red Sox will honor their 2004 squad at their home opener.
Curt Schilling, who played a key role in the team's World Series run, will not be present after publicly revealing that Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy were both battling cancer. Wakefield passed away on October 1 and Stacy passed shortly thereafter.
Former Red Sox starter Derek Lowe, who won the clinching games of all three postseason series the Red Sox played that fall, put in his two cents and pulled no punches when asked about Schilling's actions.
"It's bulls**t what he did," said Lowe. "I knew a lot. Golfed with Wake, knew the whole story. Understanding what they wanted out as a family, and you do that? It's just bulls**t."
Former Red Sox pitcher digs into Schilling for comments on Wakefield
Lowe did not hold back when he was asked about what Schilling did last fall.
Clearly, Schilling has burned some bridges, even among his former 2004 teammates. Lowe obviously wasn't happy with what Schilling did, revealing the news of Wakefield's cancer.
Schilling was completely out of line to do what he did, and he has paid the price for it. The vast majority of the 2004 Red Sox team obviously have Wakefield's back and understand that Schilling had no business revealing private information.
The Red Sox were a team that always had each other's backs in the face of adversity, and that clearly has not changed, as Lowe and others have rallied in support of Wakefield and his family. Lowe went on to say that Schilling made the correct choice by choosing not to attend 20-year reunion.
"Somebody, later in the evening, would have said something to him," Lowe continued. "And I'm not saying it would have been me. It just wasn't the place for it."
Fortunately, Schilling will not distract from the joy Red Sox fans will feel when they see members of the team that broke the curse 20 years later. This is meant to be a time to reminisce about the team's accomplishments, and Schilling being present would have taken away from the experience.