Red Sox, Yankees avoided trade deadline disaster with latest injury update
The 2024 MLB trade deadline has now come and passed. There was plenty of action with some big-time names moving teams over the course of the last few weeks. Tanner Scott, Jazz Chisholm and Jack Flaherty are among the top talents that were traded this season.
One area that the trade market lacked this season was in the infield. There were very few infielders that were shopped or dealt at the deadline. Top names like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso and Christian Walker avoided being moved. All-Star Isaac Paredes headlined the infield class at the deadline.
One name that was mentioned over and over again was Angels infielder, Luis Rengifo, who is having a career season this year. He was a big-time target for teams like the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, but the Angels eventually decided to hold onto him for the year.
Luis Rengifo out for the year after undergoing wrist surgery
Per FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray, Los Angeles Angels infielder, Luis Rengifo has undergone wrist surgery, and he will miss the rest of the 2024 season.
The Red Sox and Yankees look to both have dodged a serious bullet by missing out on this trade. The infield market was dry, so a deal for Rengifo would have been more expensive than his value typically would have been.
Both Boston and New York could use infield depth.
For the Yankees, it would allow them to play Jazz Chisholm in the outfield more often as well as sliding positions around. Rengifo was the perfect fit, but New York got quite lucky that a trade never came together.
The Red Sox need middle infield depth as much as anybody. I expected them to be willing to deal prospects in order to acquire Rengifo, but they never ended up coming to a deal with the Angels.
The last thing to look at is how the Angels horrible handling of the deadline now looks even worse. They were critiqued as the deadline was passing for holding on to way too many of their pieces that they should have traded. Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward and Rengifo were among the names that Los Angeles should have dealt.