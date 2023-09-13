Red Sox-Yankees start time: Red Sox rain delay updates from Boston on Sept. 13
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees game on Wednesday and fans are wondering when the new start time will be in Boston.
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees won the first two games of their rivalry matchup against the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The third game of this four-game set is delayed as of this writiing. Here are some live updates from Fenway Park.
Per Jon Morosi, there is optimism that the two teams will play later on Wednesday night, though it's tough to be certain given the current status of a rain delay.
Per Morosi, "the start of tonight's Red Sox-Yankees game on has been delayed by rain. Optimism remains high that we will have a ballgame at Fenway tonight. The weather is expected to improve as the evening goes along."
Red Sox-Yankees start time: When will the rain delay end at Fenway Park?
UPDATE: The Red Sox expected the game to start at 8:35 p.m. ET, but that now seems unlikely.
The forecast at Fenway Park in Boston suggests that the Red Sox-Yankees game will be played later in the night. The teams did not outright cancel the game, meaning that there is a window of hope for the two teams.
Both teams are a game under .500 and fighting for their postseason chances. New York called up several top prospects last week, including Jasson Dominguez, who has since gotten injured. Dominguez is expected to miss 8-9 months and be out until the middle of next season.
As for the Red Sox, Boston is focused on the AL Wild Card race, hoping to make a late-season run. Should they fail to do so, a number of players could feel the repercussions of a failed postseason run. Alex Verdugo and Chris Sale could very well be on the outs this offseason, just to name a few.
The current state of affairs suggests that the game will take place later on Wednesday night, though the weather can turn at any given moment. New York and Boston is one of the top rivalries in all of baseball, and despite the current standing of both teams, it's meaningful given the expanded Wild Card format.