Reddit detective stalked Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Instagram to find free agency clues
One Reddit user has uncovered (probably not actually, but maybe) important information regarding Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency decision.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to hover around the New York Yankees and New York Mets, increasing speculation about a potential east coast move for the offseason's most heralded free agent pitcher. That said, one can never count out the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the financial liquidity and overwhelming star power necessary to outshine any franchise.
The Dodgers' meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto included Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and sophomore ace Bobby Miller. One Reddit user — MacJonesIsOverrated — has been checking up on Yamamoto's Instagram account for weeks, and it would appear Miller is the only person to have gained a follow from Yamamoto during his free agency process.
Yamamoto also follows Ohtani, Betts, and Ippe Mizuhara, who is Ohtani's interpreter, per Dodger Blue.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto follows Bobby Miller amid Dodgers' free agent pursuit
It's generally unwise to place significant stock into social media activity. That said, one has to believe Miller made a positive impression on Yamamoto to earn a follow. Maybe not enough to sway Yamamoto to the west coast juggernaut, but enough to capture his attention.
Yamamoto is presently in NYC, meeting with contingents from the Yankees and the Mets. Jon Heyman of the New York Post cites one rival executive who claims Yamamoto might prefer a bigger share of the spotlight than Los Angeles can offer.
"He doesn’t want to be in Ohtani’s shadow."
Now, how much can we trust a rival executive's appraisal of Yamamoto's perspective on LA? Who knows. That certainly sounds like wishful thinking peddled to the local reporter, but Heyman is on top of the game and there's a chance Yamamoto has expressed a desire to carve out his own legacy with a less established team.
The Ohtani factor is particularly notable. Yamamoto has expressed a willingness to share the field with another Japanese player, but Ohtani occupies a singular status in Japan. Yamamoto would be joining his native country's new favorite team, but he would be positioned definitively below Ohtani on the totem pole.
There is no shortage of star power in New York, from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto to Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. Those aren't Japanese stars, however, and Yamamoto has the potential to lead a revival for either New York franchise following disappointing 2023 campaigns. The Dodgers already won 100 games last season and just added the biggest free agent ever. Not everybody has the appetite to join a superteam.
We will see if Bobby Miller ultimately lures Yamamoto to L.A. The idea of growing alongside a talented young arm like Miller for the next decade would surely appeal to Yamamoto. Once Ohtani returns to the mound in 2025, the Dodgers could have one of the best pitching rotations in the National League.
That said, just don't count on Yamamoto tipping his hand on Instagram. He can still be a fan of Bobby Miller from New York.