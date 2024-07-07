Reddit ratio: This can't be a good sign for Bears coach Matt Eberflus
By Lior Lampert
The public appears to be all in on the Chicago Bears' offseason roster overhaul, headling by this year's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams.
Chicago has done an excellent job of adding notable contributors on both sides of the ball. Their influx of talent, combined with the hype surrounding Williams, has made the Bears a popular choice to improve dramatically.
Should that be the case, it would be a reflection of head coach Matt Eberflus. So, he is the current betting favorite to earn 2024 AP NFL Coach of the Year honors, per DraftKings (via ProFootballTalk). Alternatively, if things go awry, he will be held accountable. So, is this actually a good thing for him, especially considering the Bears organization that has been among the worst in football since 2019?
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has high expectations entering season based on NFL Coach of the Year odds
As the franchise ushers in Williams to ideally be their long-term quarterback solution, expectations to produce instantly are seemingly sky-high. Is it fair to put that amount of pressure on a team led by a rookie signal-caller from Day 1? Or is it setting up Eberflus and the Bears for disappointment?
After narrowly escaping the hot seat last season, Eberflus suddenly has the shortest odds of being named the most outstanding coach of the 2024 campaign. How does that add up?
If the Bears don't take the significant step forward required for Eberflus to garner Coach of the Year consideration, the latter could get dismissed.
Hopefully, for Eberflus' sake, the Bears can build on the momentum they captured down the stretch of 2023. Chicago won five of its last eight games, finishing with a 7-10 record. Now, they add Williams, fellow first-round draft mate Rome Odunze, Pro Bowl veteran wideout Keenan Allen, running back D'Andre Swift, and others to the mix.
Regardless of how the Bears fare this upcoming year, Eberflus will be at the forefront. But the masses setting a lofty bar could lead to his ultimate downfall.