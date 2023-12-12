Redrafting the first five quarterbacks taken in 2023 after Will Levis breakout game
Will Levis has emerged in the rookie quarterback conversation, creating a real debate over how to order the quarterbacks drafted in 2023.
By Josh Wilson
Will Levis: 4th overall to Indianapolis Colts
Will Levis jumps up a ton if a redraft happened today, but I don't think he breaks into the top three. I think picks No. 1 and No. 2 still go with other quarterbacks, while the Texans (who picked at the second and third slot) wouldn't draft two rookie quarterbacks back-to-back.
So, that has Levis dropping to No. 4.
Of the rookie quarterbacks with at least 200 plays under their belt in 2023, only one (C.J. Stroud) has a better EPA per play than Levis (0.010). Levis is also second to only Stroud in success rate. A glance at his advanced stats indicates some room to grow (he has a negative completion percentage over expected), but others prove he's one of the better rookies in the class.
Who knows exactly how important it was for Levis to start his NFL career learning as a backup or if he would have played this well out of the gate, but the important aspect is he's performing well and winning games.
Still, a jump from No. 33 overall to No. 4 is a huge improvement for Levis who should be proud of what he's been able to do since sliding into a starting role with the Titans.