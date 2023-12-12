Redrafting the first five quarterbacks taken in 2023 after Will Levis breakout game
Will Levis has emerged in the rookie quarterback conversation, creating a real debate over how to order the quarterbacks drafted in 2023.
By Josh Wilson
Anthony Richardson: 2nd overall to Houston Texans
Anthony Richardson may have only played in four games thus far, but he has already gained a reputation as one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL today. His injury rate might be cause for concern -- with his bulldozer style of play possibly putting him in harm's way more than the average quarterback -- but if Richardson can stay healthy, he projects as the second-best quarterback in the class.
Richardson is likely the best QB of this class on his feet, with three passing touchdowns but four rushing touchdowns in his four games started. Even without adequate receiving weapons, Richardson is a threat offensively.
In terms of EPA per play, Richardson is better than Levis at 0.057 but still a tad worse than C.J. Stroud.
C.J. Stroud: 1st overall to Carolina Panthers
And yes, Stroud has definitively emerged as the best quarterback in the 2023 class. Given the chance to do it all over again, the Panthers would take him today over Bryce Young, if they're smart.
Stroud leads all rookies in most key advanced stats, but also sits right around the top-10 bubble among all starting quarterbacks. The Texans aren't just a team with future potential, at 7-6 they're among the plenty in the AFC that could make a play for a playoff spot this year.
There is a coaching factor worth considering. DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a great first-year head coach and appears to have been a very smart hire for Houston. Maybe, under the guidance of Reich in Carolina, Stroud struggles there much like Young has.