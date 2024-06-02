Reds-Cubs start time: Rain delay updates from Wrigley Field
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs were supposed to continue their series on Saturday. The Reds hoped to expand on their success on Friday. The Cubs were looking to get things back on track after falling into a frustrating slump.
Neither team got to make their statements with the originally scheduled first pitch at 6:15 p.m. CT.
The tarp was out at Wrigley Field with a literal storm blowing through Chicago, instead of just a figurative one.
When will the game get going? We're keeping track of the updates.
Reds-Cubs rain delay updates: Start time set for 9:35 p.m. CT
9:00 p.m. CT: The game will finally begin at 9:35 p.m. CT!
8:20 p.m. ET: Two hours passed without any updates from the Cubs, but there was good news at 8:20 p.m. ET. A message appeared on the video board at Wrigley Field indicating that showers are expected to "pass shortly."
At long last, Justin Steele should take the mound for the Cubs. He'll be in a pitcher's duel with Cincinnati's Hunter Greene.
Steele last pitched on Monday against the Brewers. He went seven innings without allowing an earned run. Despite giving up just three hits, his efforts were fruitless. The Cubs managed to lose 5-1 thanks to an all-too familiar bullpen collapse.
Greene had a strong showing his last time out against the Dodgers a week ago. He went six innings with one earned run allowed and five strikeouts.
The Cubs squandered a lead on Friday night. Chicago was up 3-2 heading into the seventh inning but Santiago Espinal hit the go-ahead home run and a ninth inning insurance run ultimately secured their victory because of a horrible Cubs base running error in the ninth.