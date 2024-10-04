Pour one out: Reds execute news dump of the century with amazing news as rival is eliminated
The Cincinnati Reds just had quite the exciting five minute span of time.
In a 2-0 win-or-go-home game between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, Brewers closer Devin Williams allowed the game winning home run in the top of the ninth inning, watching as their season went down the drain as the Pete Alonso home run landed over the right field fence.
The Reds and their fans enjoyed this small victory as they had the opportunity to see one of their biggest rivals' seasons end in tears.
But just minutes later, MLB insider Mark Feinsand would break the news that the Reds had hired their newest manager less than two weeks after firing David Bell.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Reds headed in the right direction with hiring of legendary manager Terry Francona
The Reds are hiring Terry Francona to be their next manager, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the news.
Francona, 65, is a two time World Series champion, three-time pennant winner and three-time manager of the year. He comes with a career record of 1950-1672 as a manager split across 23 years and three different organizations.
'Tito', as he is often called, most recently managed the Cleveland Guardians, retiring from managing in 2023. He spent just one season in retirement before baseball came calling, reeling him back in for more.
He most recently won the AL Pennant in 2016 when he led the Guardians to the World Series.
Francona was a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 1987 as a 28 year old. He played in 102 games with the club.
Francona is tasked with managing a very talented, yet young and inexperienced, Reds team. Cincinnati is built around the young talent of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson. On the pitching side of things, Cincinnati will likely build around a top duo of Hunter Greene and Rhett Lowder.
The hiring of such a legendary manager should excite Reds fans quite a bit. Reds fans are used to the organization hanging out in the middle and being cheap. Francona wouldn't be coming out of retirement to manage a team that he believes is going to lose for years to come.
Last week, the Cleveland Guardians took the Ohio Cup, yet again, celebrating on Twitter/X with some light-hearted pokes at the Reds and the city of Cincinnati. Now, Cincinnati steals the legendary Cleveland manager out retirement, basically slapping the city of Cleveland in the face with the hiring. Who really won?