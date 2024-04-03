Reds-Phillies start time: Rain delay updates from Citizens Bank Park
The Philadelphia Phillies were supposed to host the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. ET but weather has gotten in the way.
A rain delay was called before the game could begin as rain pummels the Eastern seaboard. The Mets had to postpone their game against the Tigers and the White Sox had to move their game against the Braves. Will the Phillies have to take such drastic measures as well?
We're keeping up with all the latest updates from Citizens Bank Park
Reds-Phillies rain delay updates: Start time hoped for 8:00 p.m.
At 7:11 p.m. ET, the Phillies adjusted the expected start time to 8:00 p.m. ET.
At 5:48 p.m. ET the Phillies finally provided an update on a potential start time. They hope to get in first pitch between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. ET.
The fact that they gave a window of time instead of an exact time speaks to the unpredictability of this weather.
Initially the Phillies only indicated a delay with no further information.
Matt Gleb of The Athletic initially indicated that first pitch was planned for 4:00 p.m. ET but that hoped-for outcome obviously didn't come to pass.
Since the Phillies and Reds both want to maintain their Thursday off day, they "plan to wait as long as they have to wait to play tonight," Gleb tweeted.
Jim Day echoed that sentiment, adding that Citizens Bank Park is booked on Thursday (for a wedding, reportedly), making the make-up possibilities difficult. He indicated there was hope around the ballpark that there would be a window to play at some point on Wednesday night.
If they can't get the game played on Wednesday or Thursday, the Reds would have to fly back to Philadelphia at some point later in the season on a mutual off-day.
Zack Wheeler was supposed to take on Frankie Montas in a pitching duel to decide the series. Cincinnati took the first game of the series 6-3 in extra innings. Philadelphia got revenge on Tuesday with a 9-4 victory featuring three Bryce Harper home runs.
Stay tuned for more updates as they're provided by the Phillies on the status of Wednesday's game.