Elly De La Cruz has some competition for most exciting Reds youngster
The Cincinnati Reds are can't miss TV right now. And no, it's not only because of their All-Star shortstop, Elly De La Cruz.
De La Cruz is one of, if not the most exciting player in the game of baseball. The Reds shortstop was selected to the All-Star Game because of his incredible first half of the season. The All-Star shortstop has the potential to become the first player in MLB history to hit 30 home runs and steal 80 bases in the same season.
But right now, De La Cruz has competition as the most exciting player on his own team. Yes, I'm serious, there's a Red that is a bit more captivating at the plate right now.
Reds rookie Rece Hinds captivates the baseball world with his thunderous bat
Just over a week ago, the Reds tapped into their Triple-A team to fill a hole in their major league roster. They added Rece Hinds to their major league roster. Hinds had struggled all season in Triple-A, slashing .216/.290/.409 with a strikeout percentage of around 40 percent. He was seen as a short-term band-aid to the Reds outfield problem.
But through just about a week, Hinds has been the hottest hitter in the entire spot. Hinds is the first player in MLB history to record eight extra-base hits in his first six career games. The Reds slugger is 11-for-22 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs since being recalled to the big leagues.
He's not just hitting home runs that barely scrape the wall on their way out. Of his five homers, four of them have been over 430 feet with multiple traveling at least 450 feet. He routinely puts up exit velocities over 110 MPH and he has one of the highest bat speeds in the game, per Baseball Savant.
Obviously, this kind of production is far from sustainable, but it's certainly been a sight to behold. Each time that Hinds comes to the plate right now, it's like the entire stadium stops what they're doing to focus on the next one or two minutes of action.
While Hinds is rivaling De La Cruz for the most thrilling player on the Reds, there's not much he could do to top the Reds' young superstar shortstop. With Elly De La Cruz routinely making Gold Glove plays, hitting 113 MPH home runs and stealing bases every chance he gets, it's hard to be more captivating than that.
That hasn't stopped Hinds from slugging his way into the hearts of baseball fans everywhere.