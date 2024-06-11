A Reds-Red Sox trade that boosts the Cincinnati offense tremendously
The Cincinnati Reds have recently seen their season turn completely around, largely in part to running off a seven-game win streak. They closed the gap in the Wild Card race and raised their playoff odds to over 35 percent, per Baseball Reference.
If they want to continue to head in the right direction, they will need to be aggressive at the trade deadline. Cincinnati has an infield loaded with young talent, especially considering the imminent returns of Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
But the Reds could look to add solid help in the outfield to make them a more well-rounded team. The Boston Red Sox are in position to sell, solely based on how loaded the American League is, and they have an outfielder that would fit well in Cincinnati: Tyler O'Neill.
A Reds-Red Sox trade that sends Tyler O'Neill to the Queen City
Cincinnati has a few prospects, Jacob Hurtubise and Blake Dunn, up with the big-league team now, trying to find themselves as players at the highest level. While this is good and all, if Cincinnati wants to keep pushing toward a playoff spot, they need more reliable, proven guys in the outfield, like O'Neill.
O'Neill has the ability to play every day, mainly because of his glove, but his real talent comes against left-handed pitching. Against southpaws, he has a ridiculous slash line of .310/.473/.619 in 2024. Reds manager David Bell loves to set his lineup based on the other team's pitcher and O'Neill would be a good platoon option, that also has the ability to play everyday outfield.
Tyler O'Neill is on an expiring contract, which means the Reds could likely get this deal done by including their eighth ranked prospect, Carlos Jorge. Jorge is valued highly in the Cincinnati system, as he's one of the best pure athletes that they have to offer.
Jorge, 20, has crushed minor league pitching up until this year. He's struggled a bit, but with his developed hit tool, those struggles will likely subside here soon. His potential as a utility man is through the roof, making him a valued prospect for any system to have.
The Reds need help right now though. They have plenty of farm system talent as well as a major league team loaded with young, controllable players. They could survive making a trade for a rental outfielder, if it means it allows them a chance to compete for an NL Central title.