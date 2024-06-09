A Reds-Red Sox trade to give Cincinnati’s bullpen the stalwart its lacking
The Cincinnati Reds have already been through an absolute roller coaster of a season and we're not even 70 games into the season. Cincinnati has lost two of their top stars, Noelvi Marte to suspension and Matt McLain to a shoulder injury. They've spent the majority of the season in the basement of the NL Central.
But after running off a seven game win streak, which is still active, they've flown up to second in the NL Central and currently hold a Wild Card spot in the putrid National League.
So that turns the attention from being cautious sellers to being aggressive buyers and there isn't a better place for Cincinnati to start than in their bullpen. They need another reliable, high leverage reliever and they could find the answer to their prayers in Boston.
A Reds-Red Sox trade that gives Cincinnati a veteran high leverage reliever
Cincinnati's bullpen has been streaky at best. While they have solid arms, they don't have too many high leverage options, especially with the way their closer Alexis Diaz has struggled this season. Diaz currently holds a 5.55 ERA and a BB/9 near seven.
The answer to their problems would be another closer, preferably a veteran that's been through the ringer before. Boston is rumored to be almost certainly trading their closer Kenley Jansen and the matchup makes perfect sense.
Trades for expiring relievers, especially a disgruntled one, are typically one for one deals. This one looks to be no different, where Cincinnati may have to toss another prospect in if the market for Jansen heats up.
Cincinnati would send their 14th ranked prospect, Lyon Richardson, to Boston for half a season of Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox would also have to eat a portion of Jansen's remaining contract to make the Reds more willing to give up a high ceiling pitcher like Richardson.
Richardson has an MLB ready arsenal, led by his mid-high 90's fastball. The righty has an incredibly high ceiling, but his command has held him back every step of the way. The Red Sox would be getting a high ceiling starting pitcher with Richardson, but they may need to move him to the bullpen if he can't find the zone more consistently.
As for Cincinnati, they need to get aggressive in the trade market. They have the talent and they're going to return a few key pieces from the injured list soon. If the front office is serious about putting together a winning team, they would go out and trade for another team's closer, maybe even Kenley Jansen.