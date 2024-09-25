Tired of losing: Reds star Jonathan India sends a clear message to front office
The Cincinnati Reds have been consistently mediocre for quite a while now. But last season, they flashed some unseen potential with the debuts of stars like Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz. Still, Cincinnati floats around .500 and fizzles out at the end of the year. It's the same story, year in and year out.
But Cincinnati looks to be moving their franchise in a different direction. They recently announced that they would be firing their manager, David Bell, and looking for a new manager in the offseason.
While the players, for the most part, loved Bell, it's hard to look past the fact that Cincinnati has become consistent losers in the league.
And everybody in the Queen City is tired of it.
Jonathan India urges Reds front office to make moves, admits he's tired of losing
One of the most vocal leaders in the entire clubhouse, second baseman Jonathan India, recently spoke up on this. India is one of the most well-respected players on the team and he's often seen as the heart of the Reds.
“We’re tired of losing,” India said. “It’s the same thing every year here. We just float around .500 and try to make the push but we just don’t have enough. We need to make a move. I know what it is, but I just want to say it to the media.”
India sure sounds a lot like every single Reds fan sounds on social media.
And he's completely right.
The Reds need to add more talent. They have a great young core and some more talent on the way up the minor leagues, but they need to make a move that takes them to the next level.
Injuries played a part in Cincinnati's demise this year. They saw Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a few other talented players miss significant time with injuries, while Noelvi Marte missed the first half of the season with a PED suspension.
Cincinnati has an absolute superstar on their hands with Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz completely changes the game and he draws the fans in as well. There's a chance that he's only in Cincinnati for the next five or six years, so the Reds need to do all they can to try to win right now. If they wait too long, their generational superstar may be in another uniform, pushing them back into another rebuild.