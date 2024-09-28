Redshirting QB Matthew Sluka may have actually been holding UNLV back
By Austen Bundy
Former starting quarterback for the UNLV Rebels, Matthew Sluka, surprised a lot of folks Wednesday when he decided to suddenly leave the program over an NIL dispute.
Sluka alleged an assistant coach offered him $100,000 upon committing to transfer to UNLV but ultimately reneged on that promise.
After leading the Rebels to a 3-0 start, he decided to redshirt and transfer out in December. It was a startling move that even caught the attention of legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
No Sluka? No problem. UNLV rolls without starting QB.
Without Sluka, UNLV turned to transfer quarterback Haji-Malik Williams who had absolutely no problem filling in. In fact, he probably should've been the starter from the beginning.
Williams tallied 182 yards and three touchdowns through the air in a 59-14 thumping over Mountain West foe Fresno State. UNLV had not recorded more than 27 points against an FBS opponent this season with Sluka under center.
On top of that, Williams rushed for 119 yards and his own trip to the endzone in the win, becoming the 14th different UNLV passer to rush for over 100 yards in the program's history. (I'd like to say Sluka never did that but he did, indeed, rush for 124 yards in the 23-20 win over Kansas in Week 4.)
I don't want to say UNLV dunked on Sluka for abandoning the team mid-season, but UNLV definitely dunked on Sluka for abandoning the team mid-season.
The Rebels are now 4-0 for the first time since 1976 when it was an NCAA Division II program. Despite the quarterback controversy, UNLV might have just inserted itself into the College Football Playoff conversation with a decent shot at the Group of Five automatic bid.
UNLV hosts ACC opponent Syracuse next in Week 6, another big test for its seemingly special season.