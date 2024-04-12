Reese McGuire was tossed for controversial call that came back to haunt Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox lost a tough one on Thursday night against the Baltimore Orioles. To make matters worse, catcher Reese McGuire was tossed in the bottom of the ninth after Boston had burned most of its bench and bullpen, which doesn't bode well for Friday.
By Curt Bishop
It was a night to forget for the Boston Red Sox, who rallied from a late deficit to tie their game against the Baltimore Orioles at three runs apiece but still fell short in extra innings.
The bullpen and the bench had been used quite a bit, and in the bottom of the ninth, catcher Reese McGuire was tossed from the game for arguing balls and strikes.
It was quite a quick hook as well, as McGuire didn't have a chance to get many words in before home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak tossed him.
The moment ended up costing the Red Sox as well. As a result of the ejection, they were forced to give up their designated hitter spot, as Masataka Yoshida was moved from that position to left field, while Jarren Durran moved to center field and Ceddanne Rafaela was moved to second base, which forced the Red Sox to then move Connor Wong behind the plate to replace McGuire.
Reese McGuire ejection costs Red Sox in loss
This ultimately proved costly for the Red Sox.
In the top of the 10th inning, the Orioles scored six runs and won the game by a final score of 9-4.
But the Red Sox bench was already thin, and as the NESN announcers were explaining, they were giving slugger Rafael Devers the night off. This forced them to have to improvise and ultimately give up the DH spot.
Boston ultimately succumbed to the Orioles and suffered a sweep, dropping to 7-6 on the season after a very hot start had them near the top of the American League East and close to the New York Yankees.
In addition to having a thin bench, Boston's bullpen was already spent. Now, they may be a little thin in the 'pen as they begin their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels, which does not bode well for them despite the Angels not being a severe threat.
They'll need some innings out of Tanner Houck, who gets the start tonight in the series opener.