Refs bail out Knicks with absurdly bad kicked ball and illegal screen calls
The referees for Game 1 of the NBA playoffs series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks were the undisputed stars of the final minute. And the villains, depending on your perspective.
The Knicks benefitted from a couple of questionable calls at the end of their 121-117 victory over the Pacers.
Refs take over final minute of Pacers-Knicks Game 1
The first big call that went the Knicks' way involved a kicked ball call against Andrew Nembhard.
Just when it looked like New York had committed another costly turnover, the refs blew the whistle for a kicked ball. Except it very clearly came off Nembhard's hand and he tried to indicate that immediately.
Unfortunately, and unbelievably, kicked balls cannot be challenged or reviewed so the incorrect call was allowed to stand. Donte DiVincenzo knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer so there's no doubt that call mattered.
The refs weren't done though. The Pacers had a chance to retake the lead with under 15 seconds remaining when the refs called an illegal charge on Myles Turner.
Indiana challenged but the officials didn't overturn the call. The game was essentially finished right there and then.
The Villanova Boys were fantastic again with Jalen Brunson leading the way. He had 43 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 14-of-26. Donte DiVincenzo dropped 25 while Josh Hart came through with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists.
The Pacers were led by Myles Turner's 23 points.
Indiana and New York will face off again on Wednesday. Hopefully the refs won't be part of the story of that game.