Refs did their best to screw over Giants, help Cowboys early in Week 4
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants are coming off their first win of the season after beating the Cleveland Browns 21-15. Their next opponent were the rival Dallas Cowboys, who have beaten them 12 consecutive times. The hope was that the Giants would be able to carry their momentum into Week 4, and that the Cowboys' bad start to the season would continue.
Well in the first quarter, the Giants had to battle the Cowboys...and the referees.
On New York's opening drive, quarterback Daniel Jones connected with rookie receiver Malik Nabers for a huge 39-yard gain to set themselves up at Dallas' 40-yard line. Two plays later, Jones ran for a four-yard gain, but it was wiped out and the Giants moved back 15 yards after tight end Daniel Bellinger was called for a facemask penalty.
The thing is, Bellinger didn't grab linebacker DeMarvion Overshown's facemask. Instead, it was Overshown who grabbed Bellinger's facemask.
Refs take the spotlight in first quarter of Giants vs. Cowboys with awful penalties
Later in the first quarter, with the Cowboys having the ball, quarterback Dak Prescott connected with running back Rico Dowdle on a screen pass, resulting in a 15-yard touchdown. The referees threw flags onto the field, indicating that the touchdown wouldn't have counted. But after a discussion, the officials picked up the flags and let the Cowboys' touchdown stand.
On the replay, it looked as though the Cowboys got away with a holding penalty.
Two penalties that cost the Giants offense yardage, and the defense seven points on the scoreboard.
Cowboys fans, obviously, won't have too much to complain about. As for the Giants faithful, who have seen the team go through a lengthy rough patch for the past decade, they undoubtedly didn't like what they saw from the officials.
Not a great start by the officials.