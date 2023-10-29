Refs miss obvious roughing the passer and Kenny Pickett leaves game injured
Kenny Pickett is clearly hurting after going down on his right shoulder.
By Josh Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the locker room at halftime down 9-3, but that was the least of their problems on a rainy day in Pittsburgh Sunday. As they say, when it rains it pours...
In the first quarter, Minkah Fitzpatrick went out with a hamstring injury on a non-contact play. After being listed as doubtful to return, the All-Pro safety was downgraded to out shortly after.
Then, just before the half, Kenny Pickett went out as well. He went down hard on his right shoulder after being tackled by Adam Gotsis. He walked off under his own power, but was in visible pain. He was said to be holding his rib area. Shortly after, Mitchell Trubisky, the backup, came into the game.
Kenny Pickett injury update: Latest after QB taken to ground and leaving game
Update: 2:56 p.m.: Kenny Pickett is warming up and appears hopeful to play in the second half.
Update 2:59 p.m.: Steelers have ruled Pickett as out.
Here's the play where Pickett got injured, an easy play to flag for roughing the passer under the current letter of the law. Pickett left the game with pain on his right side, and the Steelers were not even rewarded with yardage from a penalty.
Fans were left incredulous over the absence of a flag. Looking at the play, that seems fair. Gotsis clearly brings Pickett down harder than he needs to:
Some fans were quick to point out that a roughing the passer was called on Pittsburgh early in the game that was similar to the tackle not called on the Jags.
Fans can only hope the best for Fitzpatrick and Pickett. So far, he hasn't been ruled out, so there's still a chance he could return in the second half to help lead the Steelers to a victory over Jacksonville. If not, it appears it'll be the Trubisky show the rest of the way this afternoon.