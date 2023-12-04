Refs screw Chiefs with horrendous no-call on blatant pass interference
The referees missed an obvious defensive pass interference penalty that may have cost the Kansas City Chiefs a win in Week 13.
By Scott Rogust
The Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football was a competitive battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. But the final drive of the game, with the Chiefs looking to tie the game up while trailing 27-19, was highlighted by multiple flags. From a controversial unnecessary roughness call on Packers safety Jonathan Owens on an inbounds hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to running back Isiah Pacheco getting ejected for throwing a punch at the head of cornerback Keiseaon Nixon one play later.
But there was one play that should have been penalized, but the refs missed it.
Mahomes threw a deep pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but the pass was swatted away by cornerback Carrington Valentine. The thing is, Valentine was hanging over the back of Valdes-Scantling in what looked like an obvious defensive pass interference penalty. But the referees let it go and didn't throw a flag on it.
Refs missed crucial pass interference penalty in Chiefs-Packers game
This will be a play that will be discussed by Chiefs fans for the upcoming week. It did play a significant role at the end of the game, and virtually kept the Chiefs out of the red zone.
Following this play, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass on second down and threw a pass over the head of Valdes-Scantling along the sidelines on third down. Mahomes tried a Hail Mary on fourth down, but the pass was deflected incomplete. That secured the Packers' 27-19 victory to improve to 6-6 on the year.
The true shame is that this was a closely contested matchup between the two teams, but the referees entered the spotlight and took over the game on the final drive of the game
It will be interesting to see what will be said in the pool report not only for the missed pass interference call, but the other calls on that last drive.