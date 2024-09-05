Reggie Bush dreams of leading USC out of the tunnel and the game to do it is obvious
USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush was denied the chance to hear the roars of the Coliseum crowd for over a decade. Now he's back and he's ready to make up for lost time.
Bush is teaming up with Modelo this season to search high and low for the most passionate Full-Time Fans in college football. USC football fans may soon get their chance to show him exactly how passionate they can be when he leads the Trojans out of the tunnel.
"That's going to happen. I'm getting chills right now just thinking about it," Bush said speaking with FanSided on behalf of Modelo. "I've had visions of what I think it's going to look like and feel like, with my kids and my wife being there with me. I can't wait for that day to come and it is going to happen."
Bush said he doesn't have a set date for when that magical moment is going to happen. But we can think of the perfect time.
Reggie Bush leading USC out of the tunnel against Notre Dame would be epic
It's very simple. USC has six home games to make it happen this season. They shouldn't waste Bush's return on Utah State. The Vikings have a bye week the weekend USC hosts Penn State at the Coliseum. If Sam Darnold isn't leading the team out of the tunnel for that one, what are they even doing?
Wisconsin, Rutgers and Nebraska are also available dates. But let's be real here. There's only one absolutely perfect matchup that deserves the hype of a Bush run-out.
Notre Dame. Nov. 30. A rivalry game. One with potentially huge College Football Playoff stakes.
The only reason Bush shouldn't lead the team out of the tunnel against the Irish is if they want him to Bush Push them out of the tunnel instead.
The USC fans at the Coliseum would go absolutely bonkers seeing No. 5 out there. The atmosphere would be off the charts.
Make it happen USC.
While we're all still dreaming of when Bush will take his rightful place in that tunnel, fans can expect to see plenty of him this fall.
Bush and the Modelo Recruiter are holding a Full-Time Fan Recruiting Contest, letting fans have a taste of the recruiting experience with hopes of earning a place on "Team Modelo."
Fans on "Team Modelo" will win a trip to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, plus a personalized signed recruitment letter from Bush himself, an official "Team Modelo" varsity jacket and $1,000 in spending money to help fuel their fandom.
If you think you have the Fighting Spirit required to be a Full-Time Fan, submit your video entry at modelousa.com/pages/cfpcontest-2024.