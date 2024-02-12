Regrading the Tyreek Hill trade after Chiefs second Super Bowl without him
The Dolphins still won the Tyreek Hill trade, but the Chiefs clearly made out much better than anyone expected after wrapping up another Super Bowl win.
Ahead of the 2022 season, the Kansas City Chiefs made the decision to trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a haul of draft picks. It was a wild trade for Kansas City to make at the time, as they had arguably the most dynamic offense in NFL history with Patrick Mahomes throwing to players like Hill and Travis Kelce, but two years later, it's safe to say it has aged better than anyone would've expected.
All Hill has done since the trade is improve. He was one of the best receivers in football in his first season with the Dolphins and is widely recognized as the best wideout in the sport after the absurd season he just had in 2023.
You'd think losing a player who just racked up 1,799 receiving yards and finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year balloting would be felt, and in a way it was, but with the Chiefs wrapping up their second Super Bowl win without Hill in a run that included defeating Hill's Dolphins, it's safe to say they've done alright.
Regrading the Tyreek Hill trade after another Chiefs Super Bowl win
The Chiefs made the impossible decision to trade Hill because you simply can't pay everybody. Mahomes' contract is obviously massive, and with other key players needing to get paid, they decided they couldn't give Hill the contract he (deservingly) was asking for. Thus, GM Brett Veach decided to trade Hill to the Dolphins, receiving five picks in return.
Through trades made by the Chiefs, those picks have turned into Trent McDuffie, Skyy Moore, Darian Kinnard, Rashee Rice, Keondre Coburn, and they still have a 2024 fifth-round pick to add another player. McDuffie has developed into an elite number-one corner, and Rashee Rice had some big moments in his rookie year, but obviously, none of these players come close to matching up with the production Hill has given the Dolphins.
In terms of who won the deal, while it's somewhat of a win-win trade, it's still the Dolphins. Miami got the best receiver and one of the best players in football in this trade. What he's done for Tua Tagovailoa can't be discounted, and the Dolphins will remain a threat for as long as he's there and in his prime. While the Dolphins won the deal, it's clear that the Chiefs made out so much better than anyone could've expected.
Kansas City showed the impact losing Hill had on their offense during the regular season. The Chiefs did not have a single 1,000-yard receiver this past season and had all sorts of drop issues. Still, Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, and he turns into Superman in the playoffs when the Chiefs need him to.
The Chiefs make the deal again because of the end result. They've taken home two Super Bowls. However, the Dolphins also made out like bandits with everything Hill has done for them. The team that got the best player still gets the higher grade, but it's closer than it has ever been after another Lombardi Trophy wound up in Patrick Mahomes' hands.
Dolphins trade grade: A+
Chiefs trade grade: A-