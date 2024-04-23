Relive epic Game 2 victory with Knicks radio call from Donte DiVincenzo’s game-winner
Madison Square Garden was electrified on Monday night as Donte DiVincenzo's game-winning 3-pointer lifted the New York Knicks over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks trailed by five with less than 30 seconds remaining, but a wild sequence involving a Jalen Brunson 3-pointer, a Tyrese Maxey turnover and DiVincenzo's clutch shot lifted them into the lead.
It was epic enough for a double bang from Mike Breen
New York will have that replay on repeat all night. But there are other ways to relive the magic.
Knicks radio call of Donte DiVincenzo's Game 2 game-winner
The radio call from Pat O'Keefe captures the reaction from the crowd at MSG beautifully.
The energy in the Garden after that shot was off the charts. Just about every video from inside is chills-inducing, including the post-game interview with DiVincenzo with the roar of the crowd blocking everything else out.
DiVincenzo will be remembered for that moment for a long time. He finished with 19 points, going 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Taking the time to soak up the cheering crowd had to be pretty unforgettable.
Brunson also had his say with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Even on a night when his 3-point shots weren't falling, he came through in the clutch. Critically, the Knicks have managed to take a 2-0 lead over the 76ers despite Brunson shooting 30 percent or worse in both games. They've won in scrappy fashion, which means everything in the playoffs.
Momentum is on New York's side but the series will switch the Philadelphia on Thursday. Joel Embiid has vowed his team will win the series despite being down two games. This one is far from over and you never know which way the wind will blow. For the time being, Knicks fans can bask in the warmth of a thrilling win while dreaming of more to come.