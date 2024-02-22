Rennes vs. AC Milan live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa League online
AC Milan travel to Rennes in the Europa League this week with the Italian side leading 3-0. Here is everything you need to know.
Christian Pulisic had not scored or made an assist in five straight Serie A games for AC Milan. Therefore, he was dropped to the bench by Stefano Pioli for their match against Monza last weekend. However, with Milan trailing by two goals, Pulisic was introduced in the 46th minute.
The USMNT player made an instant impact, setting up Olivier Giroud who got a goal back before firing a left-footed shot into the top corner himself to equalise. It was to be in vain though, as Monza struck back with two late goals to win 4-2.
The result was tough to take but with a goal and an assist, Pulisic showed Pioli that he should not have started on the bench.
Milan's next game is against Rennes in the Europa League, the Italian side have a comfortable 3-0 lead, so them progressing should be a foregone conclusion. Pioli might be able to afford to rest some players. However, starting Pulisic against the French side this week would help him continue the momentum he has got from his impact against Monza.
Rennes beat Clermont Foot 3-1 last weekend. Martin Terrier scored a brace with Warmed Omari getting the other. Terrier has seven goals and two assists in 27 games in all competitions this season and is one to watch for Rennes. They have won their last five games in Ligue 1 and are now seventh in France's top flight.
The Rossoneri could have gone second in Serie A had they defeated Monza. The loss leaves them in third place in the division and they play Atalanta who are fourth next in the league this Sunday.
How to watch Rennes vs. AC Milan in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22
- Start Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Rennes, France
- Stadium: Roazhon Park
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.