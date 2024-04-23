Replay backs up Nick Nurse timeout claim on game-winning Knicks play
Did the refs screw the 76ers?
The New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion on Monday night as Donte DiVincenzo nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of Game 2.
That shot was only possible because of Tyrese Maxey's turnover just seconds after Jalen Brunson hit a triple to cut the deficit to two points. In a matter of 16 seconds, the Knicks went from down five to up one.
While Knicks fans will watch that clip and marvel at the shot. The whole of Philadelphia has their magnifying glasses out to point out how head coach Nick Nurse was trying to call for a timeout before Maxey's turnover.
Nick Nurse claims refs ignored timeout call before costly turnover
"I called timeout, the referee lookeed right at me, didn't call it," Nurse said after the game, per Derek Bodner.
And the replay doesn't lie.
Screenshots of the ball in Maxey's hands and Nurse making the timeout signal quickly circulated on social media as 76ers fans railed against the refs.
If that timeout had been called, the 76ers could have run time off the clock with the chance to increase their lead. Instead, they fell behind and ultimately lost the game.
There was also a question of if Maxey had been fouled on that play in the first place. The refs swallowed their whistles on that one, which makes sense. After all, Knicks fans were furious just a minute earlier when the refs overturned a foul call on Kyle Lowry because it was determined to be a loose ball situation.
So, both sets of fans were going to have something to complain about regardless of the outcome. It turned out that the 76ers would have more reason to complain because they didn't get the win. There's nothing like winning to ease complaints over the quality of refereeing in a particular game.