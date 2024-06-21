Revenge factor: Gunnar Henderson has Yankees fans in their feelings about Juan Soto
By Curt Bishop
On Wednesday night, Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch after the Baltimore Orioles had hit Aaron Judge on the hand, forcing the former MVP to exit the game the previous night.
But Henderson wasn't about to let the New York Yankees have the last laugh. He came ready to play on Thursday and led off the game with a double.
The hit came on the first pitch of the game, and it was also aided by some lackluster defense in right field by Juan Soto.
On Twitter, Orioles' insider Jacob Calvin Meyer threw shade at Soto and the Yankees for the misplay in right field.
Orioles' insider roasts Juan Soto, Yankees after Gunnar Henderson double
This was the best way for Henderson to respond to getting hit by a pitch.
One can imagine he wasn't happy about being hit. But he responded in the best way possible, and he also exposed a weak point in Soto's game, that being his outfield defense.
That set the stage for a rough day for Yankees fans, who watched their team get completely dismantled by the Orioles and lose by a final of 17-5. Henderson had three hits and drove in a run to help the Orioles cruise to a series win over the Bronx Bombers.
And Henderson bounced back in a big way after being hit by that pitch. Now, the Orioles head into Houston to face the Astros just a half-game behind the Yankees in the AL East and tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the second-best record in all of baseball.
Thursday's win over the Yankees was a major statement by the Orioles, and especially Henderson.
The leadoff hit, aided by Soto's defensive lapse opened up the floodgates and got things going for the Orioles in their series finale against the Yankees.