Revenge game: Date for Klay Thompson’s first road game against Warriors revealed
The NBA landscape changed significantly this offseason as it does every year. Among the biggest changes is the separation of the Splash Brothers and the breakup of one of the greatest dynasties in the NBA with shooting guard Klay Thompson being traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks. This move wasn’t a surprise to Warriors fans but it still stings as it broke off a key figure that helped win four NBA championships.
At 34 years old, Thompson is taking how much potential he has remaining to attempt to give Dallas their second-ever NBA title in franchise history. He joins elite guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and a good supporting cast at Dallas. In terms of the regular season, there are not many confirmed games for Thomson and the Mavericks to look forward to yet, but one matchup sticks out.
On Nov. 12, Thompson will return to Golden State, this time as an opponent.
What to expect with Klay Thompson returning to Golden State
It won’t be long until Thompson goes back to his original home where he was drafted, this time as an opponent of the team that developed and gave him everything to become a star. As a member of the Warriors, Thompson helped his team win four NBA titles, was named an NBA All-Star and was one of the most tenacious shooters in the league.
Warriors Nation is going to be grateful for his contributions to one of the biggest dynasties in the NBA past Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls era. There will be a video tribute played in the Oracle Arena where fans will thank Thompson.
When the game tips off, Warriors fans will not be giving him cheers every time he steps onto the court or gets the ball. This is the process of a star playing for a new team.
Will Klay Thompson be a high-caliber player again?
It wasn’t long ago that Thompson was one of the most tenacious players in the league. The last time that Thomson was an NBA All-Star was in the 2018-19 NBA Season, the year after they won their third title. Thompson, Curry and the Warriors were attempting to win their fourth title in five years, but Thompson tore his ACL during the playoffs. The Warriors won the NBA championship beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. He missed the entire 2019-20 NBA Season recovering from the knee injury.
While preparing for the 2020-21 NBA Season, Thompson tore his Achilles. Since those injuries, Thompson hasn’t been the elite player he was before. In the 178 games played in the past three seasons, Thompson averaged 19.9 points per game shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. These are solid numbers, but they are nowhere near the All-Star-level stats he had before the injuries.
Joining the Mavericks could be an opportunity for Thompson to get back to the level he was at before the injuries. Even if he isn’t the same player he was with Golden State, he provides good energy, great shooting and potential clutch performances for a championship-level team.