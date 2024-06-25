Revisiting an Astros-White Sox trade for ace backup plan after Jesus Luzardo injury
Over the last few weeks, rumors have emerged that the Chicago White Sox would be open to trading their 25-year-old first year starting pitcher, Garrett Crochet. This came as a bit of a surprise to most, as Crochet has two more years remaining on his contract after this season.
But the White Sox likely won't be competitive for the next two seasons, so in reality, it might make plenty of sense for the White Sox to field these trade offers, especially if somebody is willing to pay a steep price for him.
The Houston Astros desperately need starting pitching and they have shown eagerness in the past to deal away top prospects in trades to win right now. They could look to do that exact thing in a deal to acquire the White Sox ace.
Revisiting an Astros-White Sox trade proposal to bring Garrett Crochet to Houston
Recently, I proposed this very idea, even offering up a hypothetical trade that would look to get the deal done. Here's the proposal:
"If Houston can get their hands on Crochet, they need to. Chicago may demand more than this in a deal, but if this trade is close, Houston needs to go all in to get him. The best-case scenario in acquiring Crochet is that he leads the Astros to the playoffs this year. The worst case is Houston misses the playoffs and Crochet is still under contract until 2027."
Looking at the trade proposal again, the Astros would likely have to include another top 15 prospect. Crochet is a legit ace while only being 16 starts into his transition out of the bullpen. He's been lights out for the White Sox and Chicago has all the leverage in this deal.
While this package of prospects is still quite massive, Houston would need to add another top prospect, maybe somebody like Jose Fleury or AJ Blubaugh in order to really peak the White Sox interest.
Still, a move like this is crucial for the Astros. They desperately need something to spark them towards the playoffs and a trade like this is completely season altering.
As of today, Baseball Reference gives the Astros just a 32.9 percent chance to make the playoffs. Houston would like to see this number climb above 50 percent before they commit to buying at the deadline, but they may need to add a name like Crochet in order for that number to jump that high.