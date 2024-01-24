Rhys Hoskins contract details, grade: Brewers sign longtime Phillies first baseman
The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a deal with former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Let's grade the contract.
By Scott Rogust
The MLB Hot Stove season has moved much more slowly than in years past. With January nearly ending, there are still plenty of names available in free agency. For those in need of a first baseman, Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies was available.
Hoskins didn't play for the entirety of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL during Phillies spring training. This came right before a campaign of high expectations for the Phillies after losing the 2022 World Series. With Bryce Harper getting reps at first base last year, that opened the door for Hoskins signing elsewhere this winter. Well, that day has finally come.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Hoskins has agreed to terms with the Milwaukee Brewers on a two-year contract worth $34 million.
Rhys Hoskins contract, grade: Brewers bring in former Phillies first baseman
The contract for Hoskins is essentially a one-year contract, as there is an opt-out clause after the 2024 season. That allows, Hoskins to test out the open market as a free agent again if he does have a strong first year with the Brewers.
The Brewers are in an interesting position entering the 2024 season. After losing manager Craig Counsell to the Cubs, there was a thought that maybe the Brewers would enter a rebuild. Instead, the team appears ready to keep their ace for the start of the 2024 campaign. Now, they addressed their need at first base after Carlos Santana elected for free agency.
Hoskins had been with the Phillies organization since 2014 and made his major league debut in 2017. His last full season with the team was in 2022, where he slashed .246/.332/.462 while recording 30 home runs, 79 RBI, 81 runs, 145 hits, 169 strikeouts, and 72 walks in 589 at-bats.
During the Phillies playoff run in 2022, Hoskins hit six home runs, tied for most on the team alongside Kyle Schwarber and Harper. Hoskins' 12 RBI ranked second-most on the team during that postseason run.
The Brewers are taking a chance on Hoskins to help the team compete for the NL Central and hopefully make a deep run in the playoffs. If healthy, Hoskins is solid option for the Brewers. This is a great deal for Hoskins, who essentially is being paid on $17 million for the 2024 season and if he plays well enough, could command a larger deal if he opts out after the season.
Rhys Hoskins contract grade: B