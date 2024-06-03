Rhys Hoskins reaction to Philadelphia return is genuinely heartbreaking
"Fastball hit to left! It is long gone!" Joe Davis gave Philadelphia Phillies fans a call that will send chills down their spines for years to come when Rhys Hoskins drilled a three-run homer off of Spencer Strider in Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies won that game and the series before making an unlikely run to the World Series that season.
Hoskins, a player who spent his first five seasons with the Phillies putting up numbers on losing teams, finally had a moment to celebrate with a sold-out crowd at Citizens Bank Park. He wound up hitting six home runs that postseason including four in the NLCS, making him a folk hero of sorts in Philadelphia. No, he wasn't Bryce Harper, but he was the longest-tenured position player on the Phillies until this offseason.
Hoskins was hoping to lead the Phillies back to the World Series in 2023, but a Spring Training ACL tear ended those dreams prematurely. Little did he know, he had played his last game in a Phillies uniform that fateful March afternoon.
With Bryce Harper making the move to first base and Kyle Schwarber etched in as the team's DH, the writing was on the wall that Hoskins was going to leave. That doesn't make the fact that he's gone easier for the fans or Hoskins himself. He made that very clear ahead of his return as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers who are opening a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday.
Rhys Hoskins gives Phillies fans fair warning of his likely reaction ahead of Philadelphia return
“I’m kind of a crier. I’ll probably cry at some point today. I think it just tells you about the energy and emotion I’ve been able to grab from this place. “Hopefully they don’t have to stop the game because I’m crying too much."
You know what, Rhys? There's a good chance that some Phillies fans will have the same reaction when his name is called as he steps up to the plate. As for stopping the game, hopefully, whoever is umpiring the game will make the right call and give everyone time to fully take in what will certainly be a heartwarming reaction.
There's a good chance that CBP is going to be packed, and everyone in the stadium will be on their feet cheering for Hoskins, a player who gave his all for the city. His lackluster defense and streakiness at the plate certainly annoyed Phillies fans at the time, but this was a great player who fit in perfectly with the city and its fanbase.
Certainly, Hoskins and Phillies fans wanted a reunion to take place this offseason, but it never made much sense with how Philadelphia's roster is constructed. Now, Hoskins gets a chance to rebuild his value in Milwaukee coming off of his Torn ACL. A big showing in Philadelphia against the best pitching staff in the National League would go a long way.