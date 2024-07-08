Rhys Hoskins wasn't happy getting plunked by pitcher he has history with
Nobody wants to get hit by a pitch, especially a 93 mph sinker right on the elbow. Rhys Hoskins is no exception, as he was visibly frustrated after getting hit by a pitch thrown by Yohan Ramirez of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On the surface, this seemed like an honest mistake. Why would Ramirez purposely hit Hoskins with the first pitch he threw in a game in which his team was already trailing 4-0?
While it might be hard to imagine that Ramirez did this on purpose, Hoskins has reason to believe that it was done with intent. The reason for that has to do with his history with Ramirez.
Rhys Hoskins shows frustration after getting hit by pitcher he has history with
The Milwaukee Brewers began their season in Queens, taking on the New York Mets. Hoskins, a player that the Mets were awfully familiar with dating to his days with the Philadelphia Phillies, slid hard into second base on Opening Day to try and break up a double play. Jeff McNeil took exception, and the benches cleared.
The following day saw Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez throw behind Hoskins. He didn't hit him, but it sure looked as if he was trying to. Ramirez was suspended as a result of that.
Was Ramirez trying to hit Hoskins on Sunday? It's really hard to know for sure. They have a history, but that was back when Ramirez was wearing another uniform. It should be noted that Ramirez has a history of poor command, walking 4.6 batters per nine in his five-year MLB career. He has also hit nine batters this season in just 37.2 innings of work this season. It's very possible that he just misfired here.
It's hard to blame Hoskins regardless of the intent because of their history. This was just the second time Hoskins was hit since the end of April, and of course, Ramirez was the culprit.
The Dodgers come to Milwaukee in just over one month from this writing. It should be interesting to see if there will be a round three featuring Ramirez and Hoskins.