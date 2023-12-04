Richest starting pitcher contracts ever given out in MLB history
A list of the largest total contracts ever given to starting pitchers, and the largest AAV contracts
Shohei Ohtani is poised to become the richest player in the history of Major League Baseball. When he signs his name to the biggest contract ever, will he be considered the highest-paid pitcher of all time? Whether he is or not, as of today here is a list of the biggest contracts, and the highest annual average value (AAV) ever earned by starting pitchers in MLB history.
Largest total contracts for a pitcher in MLB history
1. Gerrit Cole, $324 million
In December of 2019, Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees for nine years, and $324 million. Since signing the deal, he has gone 51-23 with a 3.08 ERA, and 816 strikeouts.
2. Stephen Strasburg, $245 million
After the 2019 World Series, the Washington Nationals signed Strasburg to a seven-year contract, worth $245 million. Since signing the deal, the former No. 1 overall pick has appeared in just eight games, going 1-4.
3. David Price, $217 million
In 2015, the Boston Red Sox signed the 2012 Cy Young winner to a seven-year contract for $217 million. After signing the deal, Price would play four seasons, going 46-24 for the Red Sox, with a 3.84 ERA, and 609 strikeouts before being traded to the Dodgers.
4. Clayton Kershaw, $215 million
The Dodgers locked up their future hall-of-fame pitcher in 2014 to a seven-year contract worth $215 million. After signing the deal, Kershaw has started 214 games, going 112-43 with nearly 1,500 strikeouts, and posting a 2.48 ERA.
5. Max Scherzer, $210 million
The Washington Nationals signed Scherzer to a seven-year deal, worth $210 million in 2015. He would be traded in the seventh year of the deal, after going 92-47 for the Nationals, with a 2.80 ERA, and winning two Cy Young awards (2016, 2017).
Largest AAV salary for a pitcher in MLB history
1. Max Scherzer, $43.3 million
Scherzer's 2015 contract with the Nationals works out to $43.3 million per year
2. Justin Verlander, $43.3 million
In 2023 Verlander signed a two-year deal with the New York Mets worth $86.6 million.
3. Stephen Strasburg, $35 million
Strasburg's 2019 contract with the Nationals breaks down to $35 million per year.
4. Zach Greinke, $34.42 million
In 2015, Greinke signed a six-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, worth $206.5 million.
5. David Price, $31 million
Price's contract with the Red Sox in 2015 averages out to $31 million a year.