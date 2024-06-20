Rickwood Field crowd salutes former Birmingham Black Baron Willie Mays
By Curt Bishop
On Tuesday night, the baseball world learned some sad news when it was announced that San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays had passed away at the age of 93.
Mays was one of the most accomplished players in the history of baseball, having made it to 24 All-Star Games while also winning Rookie of the Year honors in 1951, 12 Gold Gloves, a batting title, an MVP, and a World Series ring in 1954.
The Hall-of-Famer hit for a career .301 average with 660 home runs, a .940 OPS, and a WAR of 156.2.
Prior to his days with the Giants, Mays began his career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues and played at Rickwood Field, which is set to host the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals tonight.
After the news was announced on Tuesday night, the crowd at Rickwood Field gave a standing ovation to honor the Say Hey Kid.
Rickwood Field honors Willie Mays
When the news was announced, the crowd reacted with sadness, as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game had passed away. But they responded soon after with a nice ovation to honor Mays.
It's certainly sad to say goodbye to Mays, especially right before the big game at Rickwood Field where his Giants were set to take on the Cardinals. Mays had previously announced that he would not be in attendance for the Rickwood Field game, but that he was looking forward to watching.
Mays spent the 1948 season with the Black Barons, making his debut when he was just 17 years old. He played 13 games and hit for a .233 average during his time in Birmingham. His best season in the Major Leagues came in 1954 when he won his first and only World Series ring, as well as his first MVP Award.
Mays hit for a career-high .345 average that season and posted career highs in slugging percentage (.659) and OPS (1.078).
It's a shame that Mays won't be around to see the Rickwood Field game, but his legacy lives on. He'll always be remembered as one of the finest players the game of baseball had to offer. His knowledge and love for the game was unparalleled.
He'll certainly be missed by everybody in baseball, and the game won't be the same without his presence.