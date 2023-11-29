Riley Leonard transfer portal rumors: 3 best destinations for Duke QB
2. Florida State Seminoles
We've seen what a beautiful job that Mike Norvell has done with the Florida State Seminoles after inheriting an absolute dumpster fire in the wake of Jimbo Fisher and then Willie Taggert. But now the Noles are one win away from a College Football Playoff berth and the arrow continues pointing up for FSU.
Having said that, there should be questions at quarterback beyond the 2023 season. Jordan Travis has exhausted all of his eligibility and the limited amount we've seen of Tate Rodemaker doesn't inspire a ton of confidence. That leaves 2023 4-star AJ Duffy and incoming high-4-star Luke Kromenhoek as the other viable options for Florida State at the position, at least already in house or committed.
But perhaps Leonard could be the stopgap between those options at a place that could also be mutually beneficial to the quarterback.
Though Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson are gone for the NFL after this season, Norvell has done a phenomenal job in building up the weapons in Tallahassee, which would allow Riley to play in the best offensive environment of his career to this point. Furthermore, his dual-threat ability in addition to his strong traits as a passer could keep the Noles from seeing a major drop-off offensively.
While FSU might not be the favorite, they are a logical upgrade on the football side of things for Leonard while also a potentially necessary addition for Florida State to keep the momentum that Norvell has built up within the program over the past few seasons.